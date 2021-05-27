Mass vaccination site in Richmond area to close as state reports over 8 million vaccine doses administered

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Thursday, The Virginia Department of Health reported 357 new cases of COVID-19.

According to VDH, over eight million total doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Commonwealth so far. Out of those doses, 66.1% of people 18-years-old and older are vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54.4% are fully vaccinated.

The state’s positivity rate is now 2.8%.

Today is the last day residents of Richmond and Henrico can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Richmond Raceway.

Residents can walk up to get the Pfizer shot anytime between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

An appointment is not required. Residents who get their first dose at the raceway can expect help setting up a second dose appointment at a different location.

The mass vaccine site at the Richmond Raceway has administered hundreds of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. County leaders say the demand for the shot is not as high as it once was, causing the need for mass vaccine sites to close.

Richmond and Henrico Health District still have clinics available for vaccinations: