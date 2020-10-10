Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia with 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday.

The Virginia Department of Health now says there have been 157,905 cases across the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, 148,933 of these are confirmed. That’s 1,256 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The 7-day testing average has dropped for the fourth day in a row to 4.7 percent.

There are currently 3,354 deaths associated with the virus, 3116 confirmed and 238 probable. Today there are 943 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 9, the college has reported:

19 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

29 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 8, here is what the college has reported:

24 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

29 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,511 people have recovered from the virus since July.

COVID-19 Testing Opportunities

MedExpress offers COVID-19 tests at their locations in Midlothian and Richmond. The majority of MedExpress tests are drive through and they now offer rapid testing results as well.

Midlothian, VA MedExpress Urgent Care, 11603 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA MedExpress Urgent Care, 4903 Nine Mile Rd.

Richmond, VA MedExpress Urgent Care, 8040 W. Broad St.

Upcoming COVID-19 testing events

RICHMOND

Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Thursday, October 8 , 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA

, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Rd, Spotsylvania, VA Saturday, October 17 , 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA,

, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA, Saturday, October 24, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA

Local coronavirus cases