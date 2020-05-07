Coronavirus update: VDH still experiencing technical issues; Virginia’s reopening process starts May 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 7, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health is still experiencing a technical issue that is delaying the release of COVID-19 data.

The following message was posted on their website Wednesday:

“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error, and will update information as soon as possible.”

8News will continue to monitor the site and provide an update when it becomes available.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Breakdown of Gov. Northam’s midweek COVID-19 update

Virginia will enter ‘Phase 1’ of the reopening process next Friday but Governor Ralph Northam said he realizes some parts of the commonwealth may not be ready for it.

The governor set May 15 as the start date for Virginia to enter ‘Phase 1’ of reopening. But hard hit areas like Northern Virginia have seen a higher number of COVID-19 cases compared to other parts of the state. The governor said there are some concerns that those areas are not ready to reopen.

Northam said he will be speaking with leaders in Washington, D.C. and Maryland about their recommednations moving forward.

We should expect to hear a full plan on reopening guidelines on Friday. Stay with 8News for updates.

COVID-19 in Virginia

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 20,256 cases of COVID-19 — 19,357 confirmed and 899 probable. More than 127,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

713 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19 and 2,773 people have been hospitalized with the virus, VDH said.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 2,700 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic