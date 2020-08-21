Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 978 new COVID-19 cases; testing rate still under 7 percent

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, August 21.

Virginia is recording an increase of 978 cases, bringing the total case count to 110,860 The state continues to have a downward trend in coronavirus diagnosis.

There were 9 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth, brining the total to 2,436.

More than 9,000 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19

The percent positivity rate is at 6.6 — only a slight increase since yesterday.

Upcoming testing locations in our area:

Tuesday, August 25 – Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond)

Address: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Rain or shine

Thursday, August 27 – Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229

Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM

Rain or shine

To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Limited walk-up is available.

Stoney asks RVA colleges to require students download COVIDWISE: ‘We owe each other accountability’

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking all colleges in the Richmond area to require that their students download COVIDWISE. The app notifies people of potential exposure to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology.

In the written address, dated Aug. 20, Stoney asked the school presidents of Reynolds Community Colleges, University of Richmond, Virginia Union University and Virginia Commonwealth University to implore students to download the “state’s non-invasive, life-saving contact tracing app.”

“Secondly, all community members, including the Reynolds, UR, VCU and VUU administrations owe accountability to their neighbors,” Mayor stated, adding that many students are returning to campus from all around the nation.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia