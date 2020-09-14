Coronavirus update: Virginia cases up by 757; Richmond reporting 50 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, September 14.
Virginia’s cases continue to increase. The state has 134,571 COVID-19 cases. 2,743 people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.
As of today, the state has 922 outbreaks of COVID-19 — contributing to 20,136 cases of the virus in the state.
Upcoming testing events in Richmond
- Monday, Sept. 14 — Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 17 — Robinson Theater, 2903 Q St, Richmond, VA 23223 from 9 – 11 a.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 14, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students are in isolation on campus.
- 13 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 15 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:
- 557 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 662 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.58%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 76 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,558 cases, 86 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 240 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 370 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,336 cases, 50 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 336 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 249 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,124 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,068 cases, 198 deaths
- New Kent County: 168 cases, 2 death
- Powhatan County: 203 cases, 5 deaths