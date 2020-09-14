Coronavirus update: Virginia cases up by 757; Richmond reporting 50 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, September 14.

Virginia’s cases continue to increase. The state has 134,571 COVID-19 cases. 2,743 people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

As of today, the state has 922 outbreaks of COVID-19 — contributing to 20,136 cases of the virus in the state.

Upcoming testing events in Richmond

Monday, Sept. 14 — Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m.

— Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 — Robinson Theater, 2903 Q St, Richmond, VA 23223 from 9 – 11 a.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 14, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

13 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 10, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:

557 total (students and employees) active cases.

662 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.58%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local COVID-19 cases