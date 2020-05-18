Coronavirus update: Virginia COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 18, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 30,388 cases of COVID-19 — 28,901 confirmed and 1,487 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,009.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,993 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Virginia DMV is reopening nine locations for appointment-only visits today
Nine Virginia DMV service centers will reopen for appointment-only visits today.
DMV says they will only offer specific services that require an in-person visit like original vehicle registrations or original driver’s licenses. Click here for a list of locations.
Coronavirus headlines:
- #NowOpen: Businesses reopening in the Richmond area and Central Virginia
- Virginia health officials release virus data by test type
- Big crowds hit Virginia Beach Oceanfront after Phase One reopening plan
COVID-19 in Virginia
How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.
VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|22
|1
|Chesterfield County
|946
|29
|City of Colonial Heights
|74
|7
|City of Hopewell
|49
|0
|City of Petersburg
|58
|2
|City of Richmond
|665
|18
|Goochland County
|86
|5
|Hanover County
|208
|19
|Henrico County
|1,198
|113
|New Kent County
|26
|1
|Powhatan County
|23
|0
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic