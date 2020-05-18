Coronavirus update: Virginia COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The Virginia Department of Health reported 30,388 cases of COVID-19 — 28,901 confirmed and 1,487 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,009.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,993 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Virginia DMV is reopening nine locations for appointment-only visits today

Nine Virginia DMV service centers will reopen for appointment-only visits today.

DMV says they will only offer specific services that require an in-person visit like original vehicle registrations or original driver’s licenses. Click here for a list of locations.

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 22 1 Chesterfield County 946 29 City of Colonial Heights 74 7 City of Hopewell 49 0 City of Petersburg 58 2 City of Richmond 665 18 Goochland County 86 5 Hanover County 208 19 Henrico County 1,198 113 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 23 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

