Coronavirus update: Virginia entering Phase 3 this week

A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janssen Pharmaceutical hopes to begin clinical trials on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the middle of the summer. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 29, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 61,736 cases of COVID-19 — 59,071 confirmed and 2,665 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,732.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 8,005 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free GRTC rides during COVID-19

Bus rides will remain free for GRTC riders for an indefinite amount of time, according to the company’s adopted budget for the next fiscal year.

The transit agency first suspended all on-board fare collections in mid-march to limit contact during the pandemic.

CEO Julie Timm said with the uncertainty of the coronavirus, it makes sense to keep fares suspended.

Virginia entering Phase 3 this week

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the commonwealth would start Phase Three of the reopening process on July 1, more than three weeks after most of the state began ‘Phase Two.’

Some of the major changes include increasing the cap on social gatherings to 250 people. Retailers, restaurants and bars will be able to lift capacity limits entirely. Plus, more people will be allowed in entertainment venues and gyms.

Zip code data shows which local neighborhoods have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases

How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood? New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

The data also shows testing encounters based on zip code.

Interested in learning how many COVID-19 cases and completed tests are reported by your zip code? You can use VDH’s interactive map to plug in your zip code or scroll over your neighborhood to find out. The VDH updates the data daily.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 39 cases, 3 death

: 39 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 2,856 cases, 49 deaths

: 2,856 cases, 49 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 143 cases, 17 deaths

: 143 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 169 cases, 2 death

: 169 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 221 cases, 3 deaths

: 221 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 2,184 cases, 30 deaths

: 2,184 cases, 30 deaths Goochland County : 119 cases, 6 deaths

: 119 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 420 cases, 26 deaths

: 420 cases, 26 deaths Henrico County : 2,579 cases, 141 deaths

: 2,579 cases, 141 deaths New Kent County : 57 cases, 1 death

: 57 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 77 cases, 2 deaths

