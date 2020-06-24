Coronavirus update: Virginia gets green light to enter Phase 3

Medical personnel test four people in a van for COVID-19, at Annandale High School, in Annadale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. Coronavirus was testing available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be available at Bailey’s Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 24, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 58,994 cases of COVID-19 — 56,452 confirmed and 2,542 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,645.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,725 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Northam: Virginia will move into Phase 3 in July

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the commonwealth would start Phase Three of the reopening process on July 1, more than three weeks after most of the state began ‘Phase Two.’

Northam said he’s comfortable with the whole state moving forward at the same time noting that, if local leaders in Northern Virginia and Richmond had concerns, he would take that into consideration. These areas have previously lagged behind the rest of Virginia due to higher case counts and hospitalizations.

Some of the major changes include increasing the cap on social gatherings to 250 people. Retailers, restaurants and bars will be able to lift capacity limits entirely. Plus, more people will be allowed in entertainment venues and gyms.

COVID-19 in Virginia

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic