Coronavirus update: Virginia has reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day for the last two weeks

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The number of new cases in Virginia started dropping in January. As the state’s vaccine eligibility expanded, fewer COVID-19 cases have been reported. For the last two weeks, new cases have not exceeded 1,000.

Earlier this morning, Governor Ralph Northam said the state’s seven-day average is the lowest it’s been since October.

“Vaccines are working. They’re helping reduce the spread of this disease,” he said during a news briefing. “Fewer people are getting sick, fewer people are going into the hospital and fewer people are now spending time together.”

Today, the Virginia Department of Health reported 856 new COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic started last year there’ve been 664,394 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with 10,861 deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of local cases in our area:

Charles City County : 500 cases, 15 deaths

: 500 cases, 15 deaths Chesterfield County : 27,453 cases, 428 deaths

: 27,453 cases, 428 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 1,702 cases, 61 deaths

: 1,702 cases, 61 deaths City of Hopewell : 2,568 cases, 72 deaths

: 2,568 cases, 72 deaths City of Petersburg: 3,834 cases, 84 deaths

3,834 cases, 84 deaths City of Richmond : 16,889 cases, 258 deaths

: 16,889 cases, 258 deaths Dinwiddie County: 2,105 cases, 43 deaths

2,105 cases, 43 deaths Goochland County : 1,435 cases, 23 deaths

: 1,435 cases, 23 deaths Hanover County : 8,008 cases, 155 deaths

: 8,008 cases, 155 deaths Henrico County : 25,151 cases, 607 deaths

: 25,151 cases, 607 deaths New Kent County : 1,487 cases, 17 deaths

: 1,487 cases, 17 deaths Powhatan County: 1,900 cases, 16 deaths

Local COVID-19 updates

Virginia Union University and the Richmond and Henrico Health District have partnered for a walk-up Pfizer vaccine clinic.

The clinic will take place on Fridays over the new few weeks:

1st dose on May 7th, 2nd dose on May 28

1st dose on May 14th, 2nd dose on June 4

1st dose on May 28th, 2nd dose on June 11

Registration is not required. All events will be held from 11:00am-3:00pm.

COVID-19 cases at local universities

Local universities have seen a slight increase in cases over the last couple of weeks. However, with more students and staff being vaccinated, some schools like VCU have started to relax their COVID-19 guidelines.

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of May 5, the college has reported:

33 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of May 6, here is what the college has reported:

0 current active COVID-19 cases

April 2021 monthly positivity was 0.4%

28,451 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.