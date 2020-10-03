Coronavirus update: Virginia hits 150,000 reported cases; State leader’s respond to president’s COVID-19 diagnosis

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 150,803 cases — 142,923 confirmed and 7,880 probable. Since yesterday 1,116 new cases have been reported.

A total of 11,191 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,270 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 4.7 percent.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

Thursday, October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

—Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 2, 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

Virginia leaders react to President Trump, first lady COVID-19 diagnosis

Virginia leaders are sending their prayers and best wishes after waking up to the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracting coronavirus.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct.2, the college has reported:

24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

10 students are in isolation on campus.

19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 30, here is what the college has reported:

19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

50 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%

Local coronavirus cases

Chesterfield County saw had the largest increase in our area with 47 reported cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths from the virus. Richmond was second with 41 new reported cases and no new deaths.