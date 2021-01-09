Coronavirus update: Virginia inches closer to 400,000 total cases

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 06: A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The community administered the 2nd vaccine to 90 skilled nursing residents and 80 healthcare staff completing the inoculation for them. An additional 50 healthcare staff received their first dose of the vaccine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 9, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,798 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 393,715. The death toll is now at 5,381.

Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 32,833 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,711 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 565 are in the ICU and 348 are on a ventilator.

VDH is reporting that 167,452 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 9, with a total of 482,525 vaccine doses distributed.

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane. Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

(804) 205-3501

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays. Click here to find a test near you.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 8, the college has reported:

18 active student cases and 816 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 students are in isolation on campus.

1 student is in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 6, here is what the college has reported:

143 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

9,483 total COVID-19 tests

Total positivity rate at 1.3 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 8 shows that:

14 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,755 people have recovered from the virus since July.

