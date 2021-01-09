Coronavirus update: Virginia inches closer to 400,000 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 9, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,798 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 393,715. The death toll is now at 5,381.
Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 32,833 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,711 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 565 are in the ICU and 348 are on a ventilator.
VDH is reporting that 167,452 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 9, with a total of 482,525 vaccine doses distributed.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.
- Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.
- Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
CALL COVID-19 HOTLINE TO REGISTER
(804) 205-3501
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays. Click here to find a test near you.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 8, the college has reported:
- 18 active student cases and 816 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 students are in isolation on campus.
- 1 student is in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 6, here is what the college has reported:
- 143 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- 9,483 total COVID-19 tests
- Total positivity rate at 1.3 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 8 shows that:
- 14 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,755 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Read about one JMU student's experience with COVID-19 here.
COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 232 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 14,531 cases, 183 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 730 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,060 cases, 11 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,647 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Richmond: 10,239 cases, 106 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,045 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 688 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,506 cases, 79 deaths
- Henrico County: 14,173 cases, 301 deaths
- New Kent County: 784 cases, 6 death
- Powhatan County: 969 cases, 6 deaths
- As of this week, all grocery workers will be included in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia. The state first toyed the idea of only vaccinating high risk grocery workers but has since changed course.
- Citrus County, Florida, started distributing coronavirus vaccines to seniors 65 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday morning. Many seniors, however, arrived the night before and spent the night in their cars to make sure they had a place in line.
- According to Henrico County Government, more than 13,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) events, hospitals, or long-term care facilities.
- President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy, his office said Friday.
- Healthcare workers at 4 Virginia Department of Corrections sites get access to Moderna COVID-19 vaccineFour Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have received their first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
- Vaccinations have started at the Hampton VA Medical Center.
- GRTC announced another new employee case of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are now 12 employees and contractors on leave because of the virus, one of which has been hospitalized.
- California has been in the headlines for a surge in deaths and infections. However, there are a number of other states seeing similar jumps in death rates.