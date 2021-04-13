Coronavirus update: Virginia pauses distribution of J&J vaccine; more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, April 13:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 72,958 doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 4.8 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 13, 21.7% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. More than three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

However, vaccination numbers may go down in the coming days now that Virginia is pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

This decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The administrations suggested states pause the distribution of these vaccines in the meantime.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,048 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 638,910 COVID-19 cases and 10,506 deaths.

As of Monday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,070 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 252 of those patients in the ICU. There are 144 people currently on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 12, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 9, here is what the college has reported:

16 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

23,345 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

Charles City County *: 469 cases, 15 deaths

*: 469 cases, 15 deaths Chesterfield County : 26,266 cases, 406 deaths

: 26,266 cases, 406 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 1,609 cases, 57 deaths

: 1,609 cases, 57 deaths City of Hopewell : 2,453 cases, 64 deaths

: 2,453 cases, 64 deaths City of Petersburg: 3,637 cases, 80 deaths

3,637 cases, 80 deaths City of Richmond : 16,271 cases, 255 deaths

: 16,271 cases, 255 deaths Dinwiddie County: 2,038 cases, 42 deaths

2,038 cases, 42 deaths Goochland County : 1,368 cases, 23 deaths

: 1,368 cases, 23 deaths Hanover County : 7,681 cases, 148 deaths

: 7,681 cases, 148 deaths Henrico County : 24,088 cases, 588 deaths

: 24,088 cases, 588 deaths New Kent County : 1,430 cases, 15 death

: 1,430 cases, 15 death Powhatan County: 1,830 cases, 14 deaths

*Charles City County reported one less death than yesterday