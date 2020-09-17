Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 1,101 new cases in past 24 hours, UVA tests 188 students after 5 positive cases

Virginia reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and a total of 2,920 deaths in the commonwealth linked to the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health recently acknowledged that an uptick in deaths on its online dashboard was due to “an existing data backlog.”

As of Sept. 17, the department has reported 137,460 total cases and 10,464 people have been admitted to the hospital. According to the “COVID-19 in Virginia Hospitals” dashboard by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 995 patients are currently hospitalized and nearly 17,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

VHHA is also reporting that 225 people are currently in the ICU and 109 are on a ventilator.

UVA tests 188 students after five positive cases

The University of Virginia tested 188 students in the Balz-Dobie residence hall after recently identifying five positive cases through wastewater and individual testing programs.

UVA reported the coronavirus cluster and plans to test all residents in Balz-Dobie in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“Students who receive positive test results will be moved to University isolation rooms,” the university wrote. “Students who were close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 will be moved to University quarantine rooms.”

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 16, VCU has reported:

44 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 residential students are in isolation on campus.

17 residential students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 16, UR has reported:

15 total cases and 0 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said August’s monthly percent positivity was 0.2%.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

JMU’s dashboard as of Sept. 16 shows:

295 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,090 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.75%.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia