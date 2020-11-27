Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 1,544 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest COVID-19 update for Friday, November 27.
Virginia saw an increase of 1,544 new reported cases of COVID-19.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 230,444 people have coronavirus — 205,632 confirmed and 24,812 probable. VDH reports there have been 4,044 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which decreased slightly to 7.3 percent.
Most cases of COVID-19 in Virginia are seen in people ages 20-29, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds. However, most hospitalizations are seen in ages 60-69 and most deaths from the virus are seen in adults 80 and older.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
- Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Tuesday: Dec. 1 – 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
- Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 25, the university has reported:
- 16 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students in isolation on campus.
- 6 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:
- 90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:
- 35 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Read about one JMU student's experience with COVID-19 here.
Please note: The next update to the JMU dashboard will occur on 11/30. The university is closed from 11/23 to 11/27.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Chesterfield County reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest of any locality in our area. It was followed by Henrico County, which reported 92 new cases of the virus.
- Charles City County: 141 cases, 7 death
- Chesterfield County: 9,101 cases, 131 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 411 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 609 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,536 cases, 82 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 655 cases, 13 deaths
- Goochland County: 436 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,377 cases, 54 deaths
- Henrico County: 8,179 cases, 247 deaths
- New Kent County: 384 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 451 cases, 6 deaths