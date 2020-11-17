Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 2,125 new COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw an increase of 2,125 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the state’s health department reported.
The health department also said there have been 3,557 confirmed deaths due to the virus.
Tuesday’s cases are high compared to daily cases reported since the pandemic started. On Monday, VDH reported 2,677 new cases — the state health department said this was due to backlog from over the weekend.
RICHMOND
- Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.
PETERSBURG
- Wednesday, November 18 — Petersburg Public Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 16, the college has reported:
- 25 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 student is in isolation on campus.
- 23 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 16, here is what the college has reported:
- 76 total cases and 31 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:
- 27 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,614 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 121 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 8,253 cases, 122 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 361 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 565 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,055 cases, 79 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 602 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 374 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,050 cases, 48 deaths
- Henrico County: 7,361 cases, 244 deaths
- New Kent County: 336 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 381 cases, 6 deaths