Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 2,125 new COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw an increase of 2,125 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the state’s health department reported.

The health department also said there have been 3,557 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

Tuesday’s cases are high compared to daily cases reported since the pandemic started. On Monday, VDH reported 2,677 new cases — the state health department said this was due to backlog from over the weekend.

RICHMOND

Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

PETERSBURG

Wednesday, November 18 — Petersburg Public Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 16, the college has reported:

25 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

23 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 16, here is what the college has reported:

76 total cases and 31 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:

27 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,614 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES