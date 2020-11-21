Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 3rd highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 2,348 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the third highest daily total to date in the commonwealth. The record for a one-day increase was set this week when 2,677 cases were reported on Monday followed by 2,544 on Friday.

According to new data provided by the Virginia Department of Health, 3,938 people in the commonwealth have died due to the virus and more than 14,000 hospitalizations have been investigated by VDH.

The commonwealth has reported 215,679 total cases since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

As cases climb in Virginia and across the country, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced plans Friday to file for emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the U.S. The companies said Thursday that the vaccine appears to be 95% effective.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 19, the university has reported:

19 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students in isolation on campus.

21 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 18, here is what the university has reported:

81 total cases and 28 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES