Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 3rd highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 2,348 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the third highest daily total to date in the commonwealth. The record for a one-day increase was set this week when 2,677 cases were reported on Monday followed by 2,544 on Friday.
According to new data provided by the Virginia Department of Health, 3,938 people in the commonwealth have died due to the virus and more than 14,000 hospitalizations have been investigated by VDH.
The commonwealth has reported 215,679 total cases since the pandemic hit in mid-March.
As cases climb in Virginia and across the country, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced plans Friday to file for emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the U.S. The companies said Thursday that the vaccine appears to be 95% effective.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 19, the university has reported:
- 19 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students in isolation on campus.
- 21 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 18, here is what the university has reported:
- 81 total cases and 28 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:
- 35 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 138 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 8,540 cases, 127 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 374 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 580 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,268 cases, 80 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 622 cases, 13 deaths
- Goochland County: 392 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,163 cases, 49 deaths
- Henrico County: 7,683 cases, 242 deaths
- New Kent County: 351 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 400 cases, 6 deaths