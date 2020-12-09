Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 4,398 new COVID-19 cases — largest jump since pandemic started

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases increased by 4,398 Wednesday — the highest number of daily cases reported since the pandemic started.

21 new deaths were also reported by the Virginia Department of Health. As of today, 4,281 Virginia residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

According to the VHHA, the total number of currently hospitalized patients who have tested positive for coronavirus is 1,653.

Virginia daily cases are up 4,398 Wednesday. Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health

Cases in Virginia have been increasing by more than 3,000 daily. The 7-day average for new daily cases in the state is now 3,521.

Health officials in the state have been monitoring cases since many Virginians traveled or gathered during the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, health officials say you should get a COVID-19 test. Many testing locations in our area are free and open to the general public.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 8, the university has reported:

34 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students in isolation on campus.

13 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 7, here is what the university has reported:

105 total cases and 6 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:

21 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES