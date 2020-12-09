Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 4,398 new COVID-19 cases — largest jump since pandemic started

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases increased by 4,398 Wednesday — the highest number of daily cases reported since the pandemic started.
21 new deaths were also reported by the Virginia Department of Health. As of today, 4,281 Virginia residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
According to the VHHA, the total number of currently hospitalized patients who have tested positive for coronavirus is 1,653.
Cases in Virginia have been increasing by more than 3,000 daily. The 7-day average for new daily cases in the state is now 3,521.
Health officials in the state have been monitoring cases since many Virginians traveled or gathered during the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, health officials say you should get a COVID-19 test. Many testing locations in our area are free and open to the general public.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
- Mondays: Dec. 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 8, the university has reported:
- 34 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 5 students in isolation on campus.
- 13 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 7, here is what the university has reported:
- 105 total cases and 6 active case of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:
- 21 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 151 cases, 7 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 10,350 cases, 139 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 479 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 688 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 7,315 cases, 83 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 725 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 495 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,820 cases, 58 deaths
- Henrico County: 9,440 cases, 260 deaths
- New Kent County: 443 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 580 cases, 6 deaths