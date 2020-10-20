Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 926 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths; Over 6,000 cases in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data for the Commonwealth on October 20, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 926 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths Tuesday. COVID cases rose to 167,754 and deaths were at 3,485.
The state’s positivity rate slightly decreased in the last 24 hours to 4.8 percent.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 19, the college has reported:
- 15 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 students are in isolation on campus.
- 1 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 19, here is what the college has reported:
- 28 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 40 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,549 people have recovered from the virus since July.
COVID-19 IN LOCAL SCHOOLS
|COUNTY
|STAFF CASES
|STUDENT CASES
|DEATHS
|Henrico County
|17
|1
|Hanover County
|25
|Richmond
|27
|1
|Chesterfield
|32
|2
|Petersburg
|4
|Hopewell
|2
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 96 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,737 cases, 100 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 287 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 487 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,134 cases, 64 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 485 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 312 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,545 cases, 41 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,006 cases, 227 deaths
- New Kent County: 268 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 283 cases, 5 deaths