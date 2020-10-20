Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 926 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths; Over 6,000 cases in Henrico County

Coronavirus

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data for the Commonwealth on October 20, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 926 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths Tuesday. COVID cases rose to 167,754 and deaths were at 3,485.

The state’s positivity rate slightly decreased in the last 24 hours to 4.8 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

  • Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

  • Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 19, the college has reported:

  • 15 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 0 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 1 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 19, here is what the college has reported:

  • 28 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

  • 40 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,549 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 IN LOCAL SCHOOLS

COUNTYSTAFF CASES STUDENT CASESDEATHS
Henrico County 171
Hanover County25
Richmond271
Chesterfield322
Petersburg4
Hopewell 2

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

  • Charles City County: 96 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,737 cases, 100 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 287 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 487 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,134 cases, 64 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 485 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 312 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,545 cases, 41 deaths
  • Henrico County: 6,006 cases, 227 deaths
  • New Kent County: 268 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 283 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events