Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 926 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths; Over 6,000 cases in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data for the Commonwealth on October 20, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 926 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths Tuesday. COVID cases rose to 167,754 and deaths were at 3,485.

The state’s positivity rate slightly decreased in the last 24 hours to 4.8 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 19, the college has reported:

15 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 students are in isolation on campus.

1 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 19, here is what the college has reported:

28 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

40 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,549 people have recovered from the virus since July.

COVID-19 IN LOCAL SCHOOLS

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 4 Hopewell 2

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES