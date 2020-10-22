Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases continue to increase.
In the last 24 hours, Virginia reported 1,332 cases, bringing the state total to 170,104. Deaths are also up to 3,524.
Yesterday, the state also reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The state’s positivity rate is now at 5.0 percent.
A model by the University of Virginia, predicts that cases will continue to rise and will peak by Thanksgiving. Based on the model, Virginia could exceed 200,000 coronavirus cases by November 26.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 21, the college has reported:
- 17 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students are in isolation on campus.
- 11 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 19, here is what the college has reported:
- 28 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 34 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,560 people have recovered from the virus since July.
COVID-19 IN LOCAL SCHOOLS
|COUNTY
|STAFF CASES
|STUDENT CASES
|DEATHS
|Henrico County
|17
|1
|Hanover County
|25
|Richmond
|27
|1
|Chesterfield
|32
|2
|Petersburg
|4
|Hopewell
|5
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 97 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,851 cases, 100 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 290 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 493 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,176 cases, 69 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 498 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 319 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,571 cases, 42 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,096 cases, 227 deaths
- New Kent County: 274 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 290 cases, 5 deaths