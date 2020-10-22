Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases continue to increase.

In the last 24 hours, Virginia reported 1,332 cases, bringing the state total to 170,104. Deaths are also up to 3,524.

Yesterday, the state also reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The state’s positivity rate is now at 5.0 percent.

A model by the University of Virginia, predicts that cases will continue to rise and will peak by Thanksgiving. Based on the model, Virginia could exceed 200,000 coronavirus cases by November 26.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 21, the college has reported:

17 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

11 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 19, here is what the college has reported:

28 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

34 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,560 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 IN LOCAL SCHOOLS

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 4 Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES