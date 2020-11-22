Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row; No new deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 2,117 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the third day in a row the state has reported more than 2,000 new cases of the virus, and sixth day in a row it’s reported more than 1,900.

According to new data provided by the Virginia Department of Health, there were no new coronavirus deaths reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,938 people in the commonwealth have died due to the virus and more than 14,000 hospitalizations have been investigated by VDH.

Virginia’s 7-day testing average is 7.1 percent, and Richmond’s is 4.5 percent.

The commonwealth has reported 217,796 total cases since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 19, the university has reported:

19 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students in isolation on campus.

21 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 18, here is what the university has reported:

81 total cases and 28 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County had the largest increase of new reported cases of COVID-19 in central Virginia at 79. It was followed by Chesterfield County which reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus.