Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 11.5% less than a week before Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia for Sunday, Dec. 20:
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state reported 3,876 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings Virginia’s total number of reported cases to 306,848 — 262,589 cases are confirmed and 42,259 cases are probable.
VDH data also shows that deaths in Virginia went up by 7 bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 4,650. The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 11.5 percent.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 17, the college has reported:
- 30 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 student is in isolation on campus.
- 3 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 16, here is what the college has reported:
- 119 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:
- 39 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Henrico County had the largest increase in new cases in Central Virginia Sunday morning, reporting 176 new cases of of COVID-19. Richmond followed close behind reporting 129 new cases of the virus.
The city of Colonial Heights reported one less case than yesterday.
- Charles City County: 166 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 11,583 cases, 156 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 544 cases, 27 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 758 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 8,225 cases, 90 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 808 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 528 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,207 cases, 65 deaths
- Henrico County: 10,797 cases, 275 deaths
- New Kent County: 519 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 671 cases, 6 deaths
- Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. José Romero did not mince words at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, "this pandemic is not under control."
- Trucks and planes loaded with doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are expected on Sunday to leave warehouses en route for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- Workers on Sunday began packaging shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S., a desperately needed boost to efforts to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.
- LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears the explosion of coronavirus cases will exhaust staffing resources. As of Saturday, nearly 17,400 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections — more than double the previous peak reached in July — and a state model that […]
- A fraction of recovered COVID-19 patients are struggling with a long-lasting side effect that prevents them from enjoying common foods.
- As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, Washington, D.C. is banning indoor dining for the next few weeks.
- "I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go!" Dr. Fauci said
- First, Theresa Pirozzi’s 85-year-old dad got sick and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Days later, her mom was so weak she could barely walk. Now, instead of getting ready for Christmas, Pirozzi is anxiously awaiting updates from the hospital where both of her parents are in intensive care with the coronavirus.
- The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.
- SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Denver's mayor flies to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his family — after urging others to stay home. He later says he was thinking with “my heart and not my head." A Pennsylvania mayor bans indoor dining, then eats at a restaurant in Maryland. The governor of Rhode Island is photographed […]