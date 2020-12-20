Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 11.5% less than a week before Christmas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia for Sunday, Dec. 20:

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state reported 3,876 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings Virginia’s total number of reported cases to 306,848 — 262,589 cases are confirmed and 42,259 cases are probable.

VDH data also shows that deaths in Virginia went up by 7 bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 4,650. The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 11.5 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 17, the college has reported:

30 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 student is in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 16, here is what the college has reported:

119 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:

39 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County had the largest increase in new cases in Central Virginia Sunday morning, reporting 176 new cases of of COVID-19. Richmond followed close behind reporting 129 new cases of the virus.

The city of Colonial Heights reported one less case than yesterday.