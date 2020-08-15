Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 900 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth:
Virginia’s positivity rate went down slightly to 7.1 percent — this is the second day in a row the rate has lowered by one percent.
Virginia is reporting 105,750 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Saturday. That is 912 new cases reported since yesterday.
8,701 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,265 state-confirmed deaths so far related to COVID-19.
Upcoming community testing events in Richmond and Henrico
Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)
Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)
Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223
Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Rain or shine
Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)
Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224
Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Rain or shine
Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
COVID-19 in Central Virignia
Every locality saw an increase of at least one new case since Friday.
- Charles City County: 54 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,596 cases, 80 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 205 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 286 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 3,339 cases, 41 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 232 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 171 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 695 cases, 33 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,068 cases, 187 deaths
- New Kent County: 134 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 161 cases, 4 deaths