Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 900 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth:

Virginia’s positivity rate went down slightly to 7.1 percent — this is the second day in a row the rate has lowered by one percent.

Virginia is reporting 105,750 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Saturday. That is 912 new cases reported since yesterday.

8,701 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,265 state-confirmed deaths so far related to COVID-19.

Upcoming community testing events in Richmond and Henrico

Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)

Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)

Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Rain or shine

Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

COVID-19 in Central Virignia

Every locality saw an increase of at least one new case since Friday.