Coronavirus update: Virginia schools reopen this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 10, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 51,7387 cases of COVID-19 — 49,362 confirmed and 2, 376 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,496.

VDH officials said the total number of outbreak across all health districts is 401.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported nearly 6,700 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Virginia schools will reopen for the 2020-2021 school year

In a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced schools will reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

Virginia was among the first states in the country to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the academic year. That announcement came at the end of March.

Similarly to businesses, Gov. Northam said Tuesday that schools will reopen using a phased approach.

Under ‘Phase Two,’ school systems can resume in-person, school-based camps and summer classes for some students. State Superintendent Dr. James Lane said the task force of educators who came up with the reopening plan decided to limit this stage to PreK-3rd grade students, English-language learners and disabled students.

Richmond to enter Phase Two of reopening this Friday

The City of Richmond announced it will enter Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan, Forward Virginia, this Friday, June 12.

“Given the data landscape, the governor’s requirement that all Virginians wear face coverings and my trust in the Richmond community to look out for each other, I’m comfortable with our city entering Phase Two of Forward Virginia,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in the announcement.

