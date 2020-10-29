Coronavirus update: Virginia seeing rise in daily COVID-19 cases this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported the highest number of new cases this week — 1,429.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 178,183 cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the state’s average 1,154 new cases per day. VDH reports there have been 3,384 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Throughout the week, the state has been reporting over 1,000 news cases daily. Despite this increase, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said that the state is lucky to not be experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases like other states. Statewide, Virginia has the nation’s 10th-lowest rate of COVID-19 spread.

During his press briefing Wednesday, Northam highlighted Virginia’s different regions and said that many Virginia residents cross state lines and what happens in other regions affects the state.

Northam said he was concerned over the increase of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia. Health experts said the rise in cases is due in part to small family gatherings.

On Thursday, VDH reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and one new death.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.

— Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 28, the college has reported:

13 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

11 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 28, here is what the college has reported:

35 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

15 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,591 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS CASES