Coronavirus update: Virginia sees second highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 28.
Virginia saw an increase of 3,173 new reported cases of COVID-19. This is the second highest daily increase since the VDH began recording cases. The highest number of new cases was reported on Monday with 3,242 new cases of the virus.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 233,617 people have coronavirus — 208,169 confirmed and 24,448 probable. VDH reports there have been 4,054 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate stayed steady at 7.3 percent.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
- Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Tuesday: Dec. 1 – 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.
- Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
- Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 25, the university has reported:
- 16 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students in isolation on campus.
- 6 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:
- 90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:
- 35 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Please note: The next update to the JMU dashboard will occur on 11/30. The university is closed from 11/23 to 11/27.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Henrico County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest of any locality in our area. It was followed by Chesterfield County, which reported 80 new cases of the virus.
The only locality to report no new cases of the virus was Charles City County.
- Charles City County: 141 cases, 7 death
- Chesterfield County: 9,181 cases, 131 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 415 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 612 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,606 cases, 82 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 659 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 441 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,394 cases, 54 deaths
- Henrico County: 8,265 cases, 251 deaths
- New Kent County: 387 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 456 cases, 6 deaths