Coronavirus update: Virginia sees second highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 28.

Virginia saw an increase of 3,173 new reported cases of COVID-19. This is the second highest daily increase since the VDH began recording cases. The highest number of new cases was reported on Monday with 3,242 new cases of the virus.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 233,617 people have coronavirus — 208,169 confirmed and 24,448 probable. VDH reports there have been 4,054 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate stayed steady at 7.3 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Tuesday: Dec. 1 – 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

– 10 a.m. to noon at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Wednesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 25, the university has reported:

16 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:

90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Please note: The next update to the JMU dashboard will occur on 11/30. The university is closed from 11/23 to 11/27.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest of any locality in our area. It was followed by Chesterfield County, which reported 80 new cases of the virus.

The only locality to report no new cases of the virus was Charles City County.