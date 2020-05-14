Coronavirus update: Virginia starts to reopen Friday; 955 COVID-19 deaths

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. In a press briefing on Thursday May 14, 2020, the European Medicines Agency predicted that there could be licensed drugs to treat the new coronavirus in the next few months and that a vaccine might even be approved in early 2021, in a “best-case scenario.” (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 14, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 27,813 cases of COVID-19 — 26,469 confirmed and 1,344 probable — Thursday.

More than 185,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 955.

Gov. Northam providing update on PPE distribution

Gov. Northam will be providing an update on PPE distribution from the Virginia Emergency Support Team warehouse in Richmond’s northside.

Virginia starts to reopen Friday

Gov. Ralph Northam is giving the green light for ‘Phase One’ to begin in most areas of the state on Friday.

The announcement comes as Virginia has seen a 14-day decline in the percent of positive cases– a threshold many states failed to meet before beginning the reopening process. Northam said he’s confident Virginia’s hospital capacity, personal protective equipment supply and testing capabilities are sufficient to safely move forward.

COVID-19 in Virginia

