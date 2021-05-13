Coronavirus update: Virginia state-run vaccination sites to begin vaccinating ages 12+ starting Friday

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s state-run Community Vaccination Clinics (CVCs) will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children 12 to 15-year-olds starting on Friday.

According to a press release, The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) told providers late Wednesday that they could administer the Pfizer vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) approved its use.

Prior to the CDC’s newest authorization, the vaccine was available to people 16 and older. The same report stated that the Commonwealth’s CVCs first opened in March and have vaccinated over 320,000 people.

There are eight CVCs across the state that offer walk-in appointments, with one in the Central Virginia region at the Petersburg Sportsplex.

To see the full list of CVCs visit VDH’s website. To schedule an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 579 new cases. Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 668,726 COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and 10,961 deaths.

Over three million people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia with nearly seven million total doses administered.

The CDC voted to back the use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15. Children can’t go to get vaccinated alone.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

