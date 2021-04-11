Coronavirus update: Virginia still averaging over 77,000 daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, April 11:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 77,100 doses into arms each day on average, an increase of nearly 20,000 from this time last month. According to the state’s health department, 97.1% of the doses Virginia has received have been administered.

As of April 11, more than 4.7 million doses have been given out and 1.7 million people are fully vaccinated. Over three million Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,227 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 635,552 COVID-19 cases and 10,472 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,059 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 246 of those patients in the ICU. There are 137 people currently on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 9, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

8 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 9, here is what the college has reported:

16 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

23,345 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.FEMA warns of scammers taking advantage of people seeking COVID-19 funeral assistance

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia