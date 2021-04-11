Coronavirus update: Virginia still averaging over 77,000 daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, April 11:
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 77,100 doses into arms each day on average, an increase of nearly 20,000 from this time last month. According to the state’s health department, 97.1% of the doses Virginia has received have been administered.
As of April 11, more than 4.7 million doses have been given out and 1.7 million people are fully vaccinated. Over three million Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,227 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 635,552 COVID-19 cases and 10,472 deaths.
As of Saturday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,059 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 246 of those patients in the ICU. There are 137 people currently on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 9, the college has reported:
- 45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 8 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 9, here is what the college has reported:
- 16 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 23,345 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 466 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 26,093 cases, 405 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,577 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,431 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,616 cases, 80 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,202 cases, 255 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,032 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,360 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,622 cases, 148 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,923 cases, 585 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,422 cases, 14 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,817 cases, 14 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,318 cases, 25 deaths