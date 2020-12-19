Coronavirus update: Virginia surpasses 300,000 reported cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia for Saturday, Dec. 19:
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state reported 3,584 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings Virginia’s total number of reported cases to 302,972 — 259,635 cases are confirmed and 43,337 cases are probable.
VDH data also shows that deaths in Virginia went up by 45 bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 4,643.
The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.4 percent.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Saturdays: Dec. 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 17, the college has reported:
- 30 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 student is in isolation on campus.
- 3 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 16, here is what the college has reported:
- 119 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:
- 39 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
The City of Richmond had the largest increase in new cases in Central Virginia Saturday morning, reporting 135 new cases of of COVID-19. Henrico County followed close behind reporting 133 new cases of the virus.
Every locality in our area reported one or more new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
- Charles City County: 165 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 11,528 cases, 156 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 545 cases, 27 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 752 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 8,098 cases, 90 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 787 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 525 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,162 cases, 65 deaths
- Henrico County: 10,621 cases, 275 deaths
- New Kent County: 504 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 669 cases, 6 deaths
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for a second COVID-19 vaccination. The Moderna vaccine will now be able to be distributed adults all over the United States.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- This weekend, a committee of medical and public health experts will meet to discuss who should be prioritized for limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after healthcare workers and long-term care residents. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will ultimately finalize recommendations that will be adopted by the CDC as a […]
- Henrico's County Division of Fire says 20 firefighters cannot work due to potential exposure of COVID-19.
- 2020 is a year that has many people asking, where is 2021? With everything going on as a result of the coronavirus pandemic the last nine months, the last thing Virginian’s probably thought about was their credit score. However, there are deals being offered, right now, like historic low-interest rates on home loans and refinancing […]
- The scientists who discovered that the coronavirus can infect the male reproductive system are now studying the potential impact the vaccine may have on male fertility.
- U.S. health officials are seeing an astonishing lack of demand for COVID-19 medicines that may help keep infected people out of the hospital, drugs they rushed out to states over the past few weeks as deaths set new records.
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While many people may think they have never participated in a test for COVID-19 — if you've flushed a toilet in Hampton Roads since March — you likely have. Each week, samples of sewage are taken at local wastewater treatment plants in parts of Hampton Roads and tested for the […]
- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam visited the Emerywood Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Richmond to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma.