Coronavirus update: Virginia surpasses 300,000 reported cases of COVID-19

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia for Saturday, Dec. 19:

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state reported 3,584 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings Virginia’s total number of reported cases to 302,972 — 259,635 cases are confirmed and 43,337 cases are probable.

VDH data also shows that deaths in Virginia went up by 45 bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 4,643.

The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.4 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Saturdays: Dec. 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 17, the college has reported:

30 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 student is in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 16, here is what the college has reported:

119 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:

39 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The City of Richmond had the largest increase in new cases in Central Virginia Saturday morning, reporting 135 new cases of of COVID-19. Henrico County followed close behind reporting 133 new cases of the virus.

Every locality in our area reported one or more new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.