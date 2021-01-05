Coronavirus update: Virginia’s 7-day testing average breaks 16 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,377 bringing the total of cases to 371,913. Over the last 7-days, Virginia cases have been increasing at an average of 4,517 per day.
The highest number of daily cases in Virginia since the pandemic started was reported on New Year’s Eve at 5,239.
As we start the new year, health experts are worried about rising cases due to holiday travels. In Virginia, the positivity rate is at 16.2 percent. This is the highest rate Virginia has seen since May. Cases have been surging in the state since the beginning of December.
Richmond’s 7-day positive rate is below the state average at 11.8 percent, however, it is 6.6 percent higher than the start of December.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,918 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 558 are in the ICU and 337 are on a ventilator. The ICU occupancy is 81 percent.
In Virginia, 104,083 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of January 5, with 481,550 total vaccine doses distributed.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.
- Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
To find a test near you, click here.People who had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, health experts say
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Henrico County has the largest increase of new COVID-19 cases in our area, reporting 214 new cases of the virus. Hanover County saw its largest increase to date, reporting 174 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
- Charles City County: 212 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 13,822 cases, 174 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 663 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 941 cases, 11 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,550 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,743 cases, 98 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 966 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 670 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,262 cases, 78 deaths
- Henrico County: 13,340 cases, 297 deaths
- New Kent County: 730 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 908 cases, 6 deaths
- Prioritizing border agents for COVID-19 vaccine 'is complicated,' CBP head tells South Texas congressmanA South Texas congressman says he is working to help federal border law enforcement agents be among frontline workers prioritized to receive the COVID vaccine. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, Texas, told Border Report he spoke Monday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan who told him that Border […]
- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, a number of hospitals across Central Virginia are changing their visitor policies to try and slow the spread.
- As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise across Virginia, how is the Richmond region impacting this metric?
- Like major cities around the globe, there is growing concern in New York over the relatively small number of people who’ve received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots weren’t safe, a prosecutor said Monday.
- A Florida state lawmaker is calling for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago to be shut down after he says the venue violated the county's mask order during a New Years Eve party attended by Donald Trump Jr.
- GRTC announced two more employee cases of COVID-19 today, meaning the transit authority has had seven workforce members test positive for the virus since last Monday.
- An employee working in the emergency department at San Jose Medical Center has died due to COVID-19 complications after an outbreak at the California hospital, a representative said.
- The Augusta Correctional Center currently has 122 inmates battling COVID-19 at the prison. Over the weekend, one inmate at Augusta passed away due to complications from the virus.
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.