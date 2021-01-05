Coronavirus update: Virginia’s 7-day testing average breaks 16 percent

FILE PHOTO: A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,377 bringing the total of cases to 371,913. Over the last 7-days, Virginia cases have been increasing at an average of 4,517 per day.

The highest number of daily cases in Virginia since the pandemic started was reported on New Year’s Eve at 5,239.

As we start the new year, health experts are worried about rising cases due to holiday travels. In Virginia, the positivity rate is at 16.2 percent. This is the highest rate Virginia has seen since May. Cases have been surging in the state since the beginning of December.

Richmond’s 7-day positive rate is below the state average at 11.8 percent, however, it is 6.6 percent higher than the start of December.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,918 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 558 are in the ICU and 337 are on a ventilator. The ICU occupancy is 81 percent.

In Virginia, 104,083 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of January 5, with 481,550 total vaccine doses distributed.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

To find a test near you, click here.People who had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, health experts say

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County has the largest increase of new COVID-19 cases in our area, reporting 214 new cases of the virus. Hanover County saw its largest increase to date, reporting 174 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.