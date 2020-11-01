Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 1,202

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw an increase of more than 1,202 new reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 182,392 people have coronavirus — 168,675 confirmed and 13,717 probable. VDH reports there have been 3,655 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which is at 5.7 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.

— Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 29, the college has reported:

8 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

16 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 28, here is what the college has reported:

35 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

13 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,594 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Local cases of COVID-19

Henrico County had the largest increase in our area with 54, newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.