Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 1,456

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s 7-day moving average is seeing an increase.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 179,639 people have coronavirus — 166,551 confirmed and 13,088 probable. Cases went up by 1,456 in the last 24 hours. All week Virginia has seen a daily case count increase.
This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate which is now at 5.4 percent.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Friday, October 30 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 29, the college has reported:
- 8 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 16 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 28, here is what the college has reported:
- 35 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 13 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,594 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
- Charles City County: 102 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,212 cases, 119 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 312 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 528 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,394 cases, 77 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 536 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 331 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,672 cases, 44 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,439 cases, 239 deaths
- New Kent County: 295 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 316 cases, 5 deaths