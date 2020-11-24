Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 2,544 bringing total to 223,582

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, November 24. The following data is provided by VDH daily before 10 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Virginia has 223,582 total coronavirus cases. The current state positivity rate is 7.4 percent.

Of the cases reported, 200,284 are confirmed and 23,298 probable. Since the last reported period, the state’s cases increased by 2,544. The 7-day moving average of new cases reported daily in Virginia is 2,403.

VDH also confirmed that 3,660 people have died from the virus.

The state is also one outbreak away from reaching 1,500. These outbreaks make up 32,277 cases in the commonwealth.

On Monday, Virginia reported the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the state.

Please note this map shows the hospitalizations reported by VHHA, both pending results, in beds and discharged.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES AT UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 23, the university has reported:

20 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students in isolation on campus.

9 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 20, here is what the university has reported:

90 total cases and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 20, shows that:

35 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,618 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Please note: The next update to the JMU dashboard will occur on 11/30. The university is closed from 11/23 to 11/27.

