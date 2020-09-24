Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases rise by 902

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.
According to the health department, the state has a total of 142,492 COVID-19 cases, 136,448 confirmed and 7,044 probable. The total reflects a rise of 902 cases since yesterday.
3,113 people in Virginia have died and 10,769 people have been hospitalized.
The state’s percent positivity rate is 5.3 percent.
Upcoming testing locations
Richmond
- Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-350
Chesterfield
- Sept. 16, 23 and 30 — Beulah United Methodist Church 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 23, the college has reported:
- 40 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 10 students are in isolation on campus.
- 22 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 23, here is what the college has reported:
- 17 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 22 shows that:
- 95 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,356 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.44%
- Charles City County: 84 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,870 cases, 94 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 251 cases, 25 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 386 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,578 cases, 61 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 375 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 261 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,265 cases, 36 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,371 cases, 210 deaths
- New Kent County: 184 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 220 cases, 5 deaths