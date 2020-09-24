Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases rise by 902

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, the state has a total of 142,492 COVID-19 cases, 136,448 confirmed and 7,044 probable. The total reflects a rise of 902 cases since yesterday.

3,113 people in Virginia have died and 10,769 people have been hospitalized.

The state’s percent positivity rate is 5.3 percent.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

  • Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-350

Chesterfield

  • Sept. 16, 23 and 30 — Beulah United Methodist Church 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 23, the college has reported:

  • 40 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 10 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 22 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 23, here is what the college has reported:

  • 17 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 22 shows that:

  • 95 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,356 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.44%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
  • Charles City County: 84 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 5,870 cases, 94 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 251 cases, 25 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 386 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,578 cases, 61 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 375 cases, 11 deaths
  • Goochland County: 261 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,265 cases, 36 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,371 cases, 210 deaths
  • New Kent County: 184 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 220 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events