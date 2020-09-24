Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases rise by 902

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, the state has a total of 142,492 COVID-19 cases, 136,448 confirmed and 7,044 probable. The total reflects a rise of 902 cases since yesterday.

3,113 people in Virginia have died and 10,769 people have been hospitalized.

The state’s percent positivity rate is 5.3 percent.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Thursday, September 24 — Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Neighborhood Resource Center in Greater Fulton 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Broad Rock Community Center 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Call the COVID-19 hotline to register: (804) 205-350

Chesterfield

Sept. 16, 23 and 30 — Beulah United Methodist Church 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 23, the college has reported:

40 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

10 students are in isolation on campus.

22 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 23, here is what the college has reported:

17 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 22 shows that:

95 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,356 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.44%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.