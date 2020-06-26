Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 60,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 26, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 60,570 cases of COVID-19 — 57,977 confirmed and 2,593 probable — Friday. The death toll is now at 1,700

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,868 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

As other states start to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, Northam says Virginia’s data is “good”

As other states start to ease restrictions many have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the Commonwealth is not experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases.

Northam said Virginia’s data is good but everyone must enter “Phase 3” with caution.

“It’s vital that everyone continues to be cautious,” Northam said. “This virus has not changed. It has not gone anywhere.”

Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health shows that the percent positivity rate continues to trend downward. Latest number six percent.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 39 cases, 3 death

: 39 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 2,784 cases, 49 deaths

: 2,784 cases, 49 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 142 cases, 17 deaths

: 142 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 163 cases, 2 death

: 163 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 219 cases, 3 deaths

: 219 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 2,133 cases, 30 deaths

: 2,133 cases, 30 deaths Goochland County : 118 cases, 6 deaths

: 118 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 415 cases, 25 deaths

: 415 cases, 25 deaths Henrico County : 2,543 cases, 141 deaths

: 2,543 cases, 141 deaths New Kent County : 55 cases, 1 death

: 55 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 75 cases, 2 deaths

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic