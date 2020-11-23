Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases up by 3,242

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, November 23.

Virginia’s COVID-19 cases are up by 3,242 — the highest daily count ever reported since the pandemic started. The Virginia Department of Health did not say if the case count included backlog when the site refreshed data at 9 a.m.

The state is also close to 4,000 deaths.

The positivity rate for the commonwealth is now at 7.2 percent.

BREAKDOWN OF LOCAL COVID-19 CASES