Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases up by 3,242

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, November 23.
Virginia’s COVID-19 cases are up by 3,242 — the highest daily count ever reported since the pandemic started. The Virginia Department of Health did not say if the case count included backlog when the site refreshed data at 9 a.m.
The state is also close to 4,000 deaths.
The positivity rate for the commonwealth is now at 7.2 percent.
BREAKDOWN OF LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 135cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 8,698 cases, 127 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 388 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 598 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 6,384 cases, 80 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 643 cases, 13 deaths
- Goochland County: 403 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 2,244 cases, 51 deaths
- Henrico County: 7,844 cases, 242 deaths
- New Kent County: 359 cases, 4 death
- Powhatan County: 409 cases, 6 deaths