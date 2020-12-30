Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate at 12.7 percent heading into New Year’s Eve

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Team Rubicon volunteer, EMT Hannah Tellier, from Boston, holds a COVID-19 test in the emergency room of the Kayenta Health Center on the Navajo reservation in Kayenta, Ariz. Across the nation, Native American tribes are working to protect their oldest members from the coronavirus. The effort is about more than protecting lives. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the holiday season coming to a close, Virginia is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s positivity rate to 12.7 percent.

In total, the commonwealth has 344,345 cases and 4,984 COVID-19 deaths. Cases increased by 4,048 since the last reporting on Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,563 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 526 are in the ICU and 321 are on a ventilator.

The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 78 percent. Overall, nearly 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.

VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.

As of Wednesday, a total of 47,052 doses have been administered.

Just this week, vaccinations began in Virginia’s long-term care facilities following the roll out with vaccinating health care workers.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday, Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

PRINCE GEORGE

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Prince George Central Wellness Center, 11023 Prince George Drive.

PETERSBURG

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – 4:30 to 6 p.m. Pathways, 7 East Old Street.

To find a test near you, click here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES