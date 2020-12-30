Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate at 12.7 percent heading into New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the holiday season coming to a close, Virginia is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s positivity rate to 12.7 percent.
In total, the commonwealth has 344,345 cases and 4,984 COVID-19 deaths. Cases increased by 4,048 since the last reporting on Tuesday.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,563 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 526 are in the ICU and 321 are on a ventilator.
The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 78 percent. Overall, nearly 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.
VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.
As of Wednesday, a total of 47,052 doses have been administered.
Just this week, vaccinations began in Virginia’s long-term care facilities following the roll out with vaccinating health care workers.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 193 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 12,876 cases, 169 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 602 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 852 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,374 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,046 cases, 94 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 892 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 607 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,721 cases, 71 deaths
- Henrico County: 12,157 cases, 290 deaths
- New Kent County: 628 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 852 cases, 6 deaths
