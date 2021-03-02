Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate dips below 7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, March 2:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,385 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 578,559.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths also increased by 160. The new state total is 8,943.
There was a decrease in the positivity rate, it is now at 6.7%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,002 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,345 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 305 are in the ICU and 200 are on a ventilator.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 1, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 22 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 1, here is what the college has reported:
- 10 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 12,690 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 401 cases, 11 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,654 cases, 324 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,372 cases, 41 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,114 cases, 50 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,178 cases, 55 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,897 cases, 203 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,801 cases, 29 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,219 cases, 16 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,688 cases, 134 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,507 cases, 506 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,249 cases, 13 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,650 cases, 8 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,991 cases, 13 deaths