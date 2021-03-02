Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate dips below 7%

IMMOKALEE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Medical workers administer rapid Covid-19 tests amongst the agricultural community on February 17, 2021 in Immokalee, Florida. Immokalee, which has a poverty rate of over 40 percent and whose population is made up primarily of agricultural workers, has joined with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and Partners in Health to test, educate and vaccinate the community during the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, March 2:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,385 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 578,559.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths also increased by 160. The new state total is 8,943.

There was a decrease in the positivity rate, it is now at 6.7%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,002 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,345 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 305 are in the ICU and 200 are on a ventilator.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 1, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

22 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 1, here is what the college has reported:

10 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

12,690 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia