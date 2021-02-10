Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate dips down to 10.1 percent

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, February 10:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,203 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 537,319.
The state’s death toll is now at 6,932. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.1 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 42,338 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,201 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 449 are in the ICU and 286 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,156,117 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 10.
Nearly 10.9 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 229,345 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 33,520 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
Friday, February 12th — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223 from 1 to 3 pm.
More information on COVID-19 Resources are available at www.rvastrong.org/testing
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
Sign up to register your interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Virginia
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 10, the college has reported:
- 55 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 29 students are in isolation on campus.
- 51 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 61 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 249 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.7 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 369 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 21,131 cases, 216 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,179 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,891 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,812 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,632 cases, 144 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,629 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,135 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,211 cases, 104 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,862 cases, 357 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,140 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,483 cases, 7 deaths