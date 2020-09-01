Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate highest its been since June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus data from Virginia for September 1, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state’s positivity rate is 7.7 percent — the highest its been since June 8.

There was also an increase of 1,02 cases since yesterday, bringing the COVID-19 case total to 121,615. At this time, 2,612 Virginians have lost their lives.

Since the pandemic started, the Commonwealth has seen 842 COVID-19 outbreaks.

Gov. Northam providing COVID-19 update

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference this afternoon to update Virginians on COVID-19.

The conference will take place at 2 p.m. 8News will be carrying the stream online and on Facebook.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Aug. 31, the college has reported:

97 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

42 students are in isolation on campus

95 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:

9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

Local cases of COVID-19