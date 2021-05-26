Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate is now 2.7%

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 323 new cases of COVID-19, after seeing a record low in cases earlier in the week.

According to VDH, nearly eight million total doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Commonwealth so far. Out of those doses, 53.6% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54.1% of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The state’s positivity rate is now 2.7%.

Diversity Richmond is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today.

There will be two sessions: One from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and another from 1-3:30 p.m. This event is open to anyone aged 18 or older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.

No appointment is necessary, and those who get their shot will also get a follow-up appointment for their second dose.

Here is the latest percent of population fully vaccinated by locality: