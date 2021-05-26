Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate is now 2.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 323 new cases of COVID-19, after seeing a record low in cases earlier in the week.
According to VDH, nearly eight million total doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Commonwealth so far. Out of those doses, 53.6% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54.1% of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
The state’s positivity rate is now 2.7%.
Diversity Richmond is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today.
There will be two sessions: One from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and another from 1-3:30 p.m. This event is open to anyone aged 18 or older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
No appointment is necessary, and those who get their shot will also get a follow-up appointment for their second dose.
Here is the latest percent of population fully vaccinated by locality:
- Charles City County: 43.4%
- Chesterfield County: 40.2%
- City of Colonial Heights: 33.0%
- City of Hopewell: 26.6%
- City of Petersburg: 29.1%
- City of Richmond: 34.8%
- Dinwiddie County: 30%
- Goochland County: 51.9%
- Hanover County: 45.8%
- Henrico County: 42.6%
- New Kent County: 39.5%
- Powhatan County: 36.7%