Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate is now 3%

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This morning the Virginia Department of Health reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus. The state’s current positivity rate in the state is 3%. That’s a major improvement from back in April 2020 when the Commonwealth saw a high of 20.2%.

As of May 20, 41.0% of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 51.8% of the state’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Commonwealth has administered over 7.5 million total doses since the vaccines rolled out.

Local vaccination events

Chesterfield County residents can get vaccinated at St. Augustine Church next Wednesday on May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but residents are encouraged to register online since there are only 300 slots available.

Shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hanover County middle schools are hosting vaccine clinics for district students. The FDA recently authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Children in the district can get vaccinated at the following events:

Monday, May 24, at Bell Creek Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Monday, May 24, at Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

*The 1:30-3:30 p.m. clinics will be for students only and not open to the public. The 4-6 p.m. clinics will be for eligible middle and high schoolers.