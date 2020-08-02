Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate remains at 7.2%; most infections in 20-29 age group

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 information for Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 increased by 981 since yesterday. There are now 91,782 COVID-19 cases across the state including 88,324 confirmed cases and 3,458 probable cases. The state’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate remains at 7.2%.

According to the VDH, there have been 2,218 COVID-19-related deaths in the commonwealth including 2,218 confirmed deaths and 110 deaths probably related to the virus. That’s an increase of 3 deaths since yesterday.

In Virginia, people in the 20-29 age group have the most COVID-19 infections accounting for 19.3 percent of cases (17,539). People in the 30-39 age group have the second-highest infection rate with 18.6 percent of the cases (16,874). Women are slightly more likely than men to have the virus with 51.4 percent of cases (46,935) across the state.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia