Coronavirus update: Virginia’s reported COVID-19 cases surpass 70,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 12, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 70,670 cases of COVID-19 — 67,830 confirmed and 2,840 probable — Sunday. The death toll is at 1,966.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 9,310 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Richmond Education Association calls for ‘virtual return’ ahead of RPS new school year

The Richmond Education Association, a local union of the Virginia Education Association, released a letter to Richmond Public Schools showing support for a ‘virtual return’ to school rather than a ‘physical return’ at RPS school buildings in September.

The letter stated that “at this present time, it is unequivocally unsafe for us to conduct in-person learning.”

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom over the present-day and near future, teachers and union members expressed concerns for the upcoming school year.

“Research is certain that this illness is airborne and highly contagious, especially indoors,” REA leaders expressed concerningly. “It is unsafe for people to be gathering indoors in large groups at any location, however it is particularly unsafe to do so in Richmond Public School facilities where we have poor air quality systems and open classroom formats.”

The letter also listed out potential rationales for RPS’ decision to hold in-person classes — including economy issues, distribution of resources and equity, and ‘band-aid’ solutions in school formatting.

—Read the full letter here—

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here are the latest numbers for our area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE

Charles City County : 41 cases, 3 death

: 41 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,189 cases, 62 deaths

: 3,189 cases, 62 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 157 cases, 20 deaths

: 157 cases, 20 deaths City of Hopewell : 201 cases, 5 death

: 201 cases, 5 death City of Petersburg : 3332 cases, 8 deaths

: 3332 cases, 8 deaths City of Richmond : 2,415 cases, 35 deaths

: 2,415 cases, 35 deaths Goochland County : 130 cases, 6 deaths

: 130 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 476 cases, 31 deaths

: 476 cases, 31 deaths Henrico County : 2,860 cases, 173 deaths

: 2,860 cases, 173 deaths New Kent County : 73 cases, 1 death

: 73 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 92 cases, 2 deaths

