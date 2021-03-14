Coronavirus update: Virus-related deaths in Virginia eclipse 10,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 14:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,173 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 594,735.
The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark and is now 10,019. The state’s positivity stayed at 5.5%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,083 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,063 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 223 are in the ICU and 135 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,684,791 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 14.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 20.1%.
A total of 974,837 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 54,368 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 12, the college has reported:
- 38 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 student is in isolation on campus.
- 5 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 12, here is what the college has reported:
- 0 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 16,003 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 421 cases, 13 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,385 cases, 378 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,441 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,211 cases, 62 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,345 cases, 73 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,200 cases, 227 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,879 cases, 38 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,257 cases, 18 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,921 cases, 144 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,122 cases, 564 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,292 cases, 13 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,708 cases, 10 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,090 cases, 20 deaths
