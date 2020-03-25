Coronavirus update: White House, Senate reach deal on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19:
State officials urge people to practice social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to rise. Currently, the commonwealth has 290 cases including 45 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.
Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion aid package
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have a deal,” Top White House aide Eric Ueland said.
Latest COVID-19 updates:
- Gov. Northam calling for more federal leadership as VA hospitals see supply shortages
- Fort Lee service member tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 patients at Henrico rehab center die from COVID-19
- Richmond, YMCA partner to offer emergency childcare for city’s essential workers
Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic
The Associated Press contributed to this report.