Coronavirus update: White House, Senate reach deal on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package

State officials urge people to practice social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to rise. Currently, the commonwealth has 290 cases including 45 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.

Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion aid package

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have a deal,” Top White House aide Eric Ueland said.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

