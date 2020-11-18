Coronavirus update: Cases in Virginia increase; Pfizer seeks vaccine regulatory review

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health.

Coronavirus daily cases remain high. On Wednesday, VDH reported 2,071 new cases. The state’s positivity rate is at 7.1 percent.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon after tightening coronavirus restrictions in the commonwealth last week.

During his latest press briefings, the governor expressed concern about rising COVID-19 cases due to small gatherings in Southwest Virginia. Northam’s office said cases in Virginia are comparatively low, but positive tests and hospitalizations are increasing in all five health districts.

Pfizer announced more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective.

The company says the vaccine appears to protect older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19. The surprise announcement, just a week after it first revealed promising preliminary results, comes as the company is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

RICHMOND

Tuesday, November 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Wednesday, November 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, November 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, November 23 — East Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PETERSBURG

Wednesday, November 18 — Petersburg Public Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 17, the college has reported:

24 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 student is in isolation on campus.

31 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 16, here is what the college has reported:

76 total cases and 31 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 11, shows that:

27 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,614 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES