Coronavirus Updates: 10,266 Virginians test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 23, 2020:

According to the latest information available from the Virginia Department of Health, 10,266 Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 9,952 confirmed cases and 314 probable cases.

There have been 349 confirmed deaths, including two probable COVID-19 deaths, across the state.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported today that 1,497 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.

The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Antibody testing involving Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center residents raises questions

As we continue to track the coronavirus pandemic, we are learning more about antibody testing involving residents and staff at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

The findings have raised questions about the accuracy of the COVID-19 nasal swab test,

A diagnostics center in Midlothian found that 60 percent of the staff at Canterbury who repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 had antibodies or the virus — meaning they had been exposed to the virus at some point.

The results show how the lack of testing was a challenging factor for Canterbury.

