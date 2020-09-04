Coronavirus updates: 124,779 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia ahead of Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into Labor Day weekend here is the latest update on COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department is reporting 124,779 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia Friday morning. Since the pandemic started Virginia has had 858 virus outbreaks that have contributed to 18,006 cases.
The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 7.8 percent.
Despite the pandemic, TSA estimates that millions of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend. As a precaution, TSA is encouraging those traveling to do three simple things: wear their face mask, practice social distancing, practice social hygiene.
Earlier this week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he would not be easing restrictions.
“I understand from a business perspective the importance of Labor Day but we have come too far to go back,” Northam said. “With back to school coming in different forms and with colleges returning, now is the time to double down on what is working so we can set ourselves up for success this fall.”
Northam said his decision is in line with advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19
- Charles City County: 69 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,209 cases, 83 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 231 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 351 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,052 cases, 49 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 309 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 224 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 846 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,738 cases, 194 deaths
- New Kent County: 157 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 194 cases, 4 deaths