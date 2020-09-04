Coronavirus updates: 124,779 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia ahead of Labor Day

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. According to results released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into Labor Day weekend here is the latest update on COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department is reporting 124,779 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia Friday morning. Since the pandemic started Virginia has had 858 virus outbreaks that have contributed to 18,006 cases.

The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 7.8 percent.

Despite the pandemic, TSA estimates that millions of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend. As a precaution, TSA is encouraging those traveling to do three simple things: wear their face mask, practice social distancing, practice social hygiene.

Earlier this week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he would not be easing restrictions.

“I understand from a business perspective the importance of Labor Day but we have come too far to go back,” Northam said. “With back to school coming in different forms and with colleges returning, now is the time to double down on what is working so we can set ourselves up for success this fall.”

Northam said his decision is in line with advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19