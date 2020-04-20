Coronavirus updates: Nearly 9,000 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 300 deaths

People wearing protective masks queue up to go in a garden store in Munich, Germany, Monday, April 20, 2020. The German government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 20, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 8,990 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 300 people.

56,735 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Virginia.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

